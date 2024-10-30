A cute toddler gave many Mzansi moms ideas after a video of him vibing at a festival was shared on the TikTok platform

The young king was treated like royalty as attendees warmly embraced him

Many social media users found the post hilarious, while a few were worried about his safety around many people

A TikTok video of a toddler jamming at a festival left Mzansi in stitches. Image: @ayandzca2h7

Source: TikTok

A toddler left the online community keen to hear what he would tell his creche friends about his fun weekend when he attended a festival in Joburg.

The little man's video was shared on TikTok by user handle @ayandzca2h7 on the video streaming platform and attracted 447K views, 61K likes, and over 600 comments from social media users who

The toddler enjoys himself in the groove

The video was taken at a festival with many people. In the clip, the boy hangs on his mother's friend's son's shoulder, dancing and enjoying himself. People notice him and give him fist bumps, which he gladly acknowledges.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps love the little boy

After watching the clip, many social media users commented on how much they enjoyed the young man's video. Others joked that they would take him to the groove in December.

User @Masemola Sekwati said:

"Kids also deserve groove sometimes to relieve stress from creche🥰😂."

User @kgotso_teamITM added:

"This December, if we can’t find anyone to babysit sihamba naye 😅🤟🏾."

User @Kamohelo noted:

"This December, we accommodate everyone; no one should be left behind 😂."

User @badmilk_za was inspired:

"Don’t give me ideas 😂."

User @Kitkat♈️🇿🇦 said:

"There’s also another cocomelon he is not the only one, maybe it was the event that catered for the kids too. Relaxang maan, kids needed the groove too 😂😂😂."

User @Nokulunga Maloka added:

"Not the baby having the time of his life nolume🙌🏽🤣🤣🤣🤣."

