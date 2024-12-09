“Teams Party”: Remote Worker Shares Year-End Function Video, Amuses Mzansi
- A local woman shared a funny skit on TikTok showing what her year-end function would look like as a remote worker
- The woman got up from her desk and jammed to a remixed version of one of Whitney Houston's hits
- A few social media users found humour in the video and expressed their thoughts in the comments
People working from home may enjoy the luxury of a familiar environment but often miss out on the in-person connection that comes with office life.
In a humorous twist, one remote worker creatively showed her year-end function in a comical skit.
Year-end function from home
While there are many ways to get a remote job, there seems to be only one way to party from home.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
A TikTok user named Lee, with the handle @alishaa0109, uploaded a funny video of herself jamming and lipsyncing to a remixed version of Whitney Houston's Greatest Love Of All while sitting at her desk, supposedly celebrating her year-end function.
"When you are the life of your own party," Lee jokingly commented.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to year-end function
A few local social media went to the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the woman's 'solo' party with her colleagues.
@lionessbrownskin, who loved the video, said:
"Finally, a year-end function I could enjoy."
@user8081011552123 laughed and commented:
"I guess this is how I will celebrate our company's year-end as we are remote."
Referring to Microsoft's team collaboration application, Lee excitedly replied:
"Teams party!"
@quintoncpt shared with humour:
"A win is a win."
@dr_manto jokingly asked:
"Where can I submit my CV?"
@kholofelomorufane told app users:
"I will only dance if they have given me a 150% bonus."
@gontsemuthusi laughed when they pointed out:
"There's no fighting over wors and drink vouchers. I love it."
After watching the clip, @kozoh0 asked the online community:
"Am I the only one who thinks this is sad?"
Lee responded to the TikTokker:
"Yes, you are. If you’ve never partied to Whitney Houston songs by yourself, you haven’t lived!"
3 other stories about remote jobs
- A woman quit her HR job and now earns R69 000 monthly working remotely.
- A South African woman shared details about her remote job for a company in Australia.
- A young woman working as a virtual friend shared that she earns roughly R1 400 weekly.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za