“Teams Party”: Remote Worker Shares Year-End Function Video, Amuses Mzansi

A local woman shared a funny skit on TikTok showing what her year-end function would look like as a remote worker

The woman got up from her desk and jammed to a remixed version of one of Whitney Houston's hits

A few social media users found humour in the video and expressed their thoughts in the comments

A local woman shared how she would party at her year-end function, amusing the internet. Images: @alishaa0109 / TikTok, aire images / Getty Images

People working from home may enjoy the luxury of a familiar environment but often miss out on the in-person connection that comes with office life.

In a humorous twist, one remote worker creatively showed her year-end function in a comical skit.

Year-end function from home

While there are many ways to get a remote job, there seems to be only one way to party from home.

A TikTok user named Lee, with the handle @alishaa0109, uploaded a funny video of herself jamming and lipsyncing to a remixed version of Whitney Houston's Greatest Love Of All while sitting at her desk, supposedly celebrating her year-end function.

"When you are the life of your own party," Lee jokingly commented.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to year-end function

A few local social media went to the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the woman's 'solo' party with her colleagues.

@lionessbrownskin, who loved the video, said:

"Finally, a year-end function I could enjoy."

@user8081011552123 laughed and commented:

"I guess this is how I will celebrate our company's year-end as we are remote."

Referring to Microsoft's team collaboration application, Lee excitedly replied:

"Teams party!"

@quintoncpt shared with humour:

"A win is a win."

@dr_manto jokingly asked:

"Where can I submit my CV?"

@kholofelomorufane told app users:

"I will only dance if they have given me a 150% bonus."

@gontsemuthusi laughed when they pointed out:

"There's no fighting over wors and drink vouchers. I love it."

After watching the clip, @kozoh0 asked the online community:

"Am I the only one who thinks this is sad?"

Lee responded to the TikTokker:

"Yes, you are. If you’ve never partied to Whitney Houston songs by yourself, you haven’t lived!"

