A young man on TikTok shared with South Africans five websites that will have them working from home full-time

Some of the websites he listed in his post included Upwork, LinkedIn, and We Work Remotely

The list intrigued a few social media users, while others shared their troubles using the websites

A man shared five remote work websites for interested locals. Images: @capitalgpt

Source: TikTok

In today's world, physically being present at work has become far less critical, thanks to the rise of remote jobs that offer flexibility and freedom. Recently, a man shared the top five remote job websites tailored for South Africans who prefer the convenience of working from home.

Top 5 remote job websites

Using the handle @capitalgpt, TikTok user CapitalGPT, whose page shares information about money-making, uploaded pictures of the websites' names and a description of what they offer. See the list below.

1. We Work Remotely

Description: The app user notes that We Work Remotely is one of the largest remote-first job boards and offers roles in software development, customer service, marketing and other opportunities.

Website: weworkremotely.com

2. Upwork

Description: CapitalGPT shared that this website may interest freelance workers looking for project-based work who want to connect with clients in writing, graphic design and programming worldwide.

Website: upwork.com

3. LinkedIn

Description: When looking for jobs on LinkedIn, CapitalGPT notes it is best to use filters and search "remote" or "work from home" to land opportunities with international companies. One should also know that recruiters often scout candidates on this site.

Website: linkedin.com

4. JobRack

Description: The online user explains that JobRack helps South Africans and Eastern European talent find remote work with international companies in digital marketing, admin support, and more fields.

Website: jobrack.eu

5. Automattic

Description: Finally, CapitalGPT shares that this website (the company behind WordPress) offers fully remote roles worldwide.

Website: automattic.com

South Africans comment on top 5 remote job websites

A few local social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the companies offering remote job opportunities.

An appreciative @scooby_chic commented:

"Thank you. All your links are credible."

@autumnkeep shared their opinion about one of the websites:

"LinkedIn is the worst, unfortunately."

@its_tii_ also shared their thoughts on one of the websites listed above:

"Upwork is more work than work."

@asyaahmedally wanted to get in on the remote work hype and asked the online community:

"How do I apply? Can someone help me?"

Woman earns R69k monthly working remotely

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who previously earned R22 000 monthly working as a human resources officer and now makes triple the amount working remotely.

The woman listed a few websites Kenyans could visit to find remote jobs, including We Work Remotely and Upwork.

