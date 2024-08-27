Johannesburg Metropolitan Police officers are being praised for helping an elderly woman safely cross a busy street, a moment captured on viral video

Social media users have applauded the officers, with many calling for a salary increase and suggesting that such positive actions deserve recognition

The incident highlights the importance of celebrating law enforcement's dedication alongside their challenges

In a heartwarming display of community care, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers have received widespread praise for their kindness in helping an elderly woman safely cross a busy street.

The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, showcasing the officers' patience and compassion.

Joburg Gogo gets help crossing the road

The incident occurred in Joburg, where the officers were on duty when they noticed Gogo struggling to cross the street amid heavy traffic.

@jenna_original posted the video to show the cops who rather than merely observing, immediately ensured her safety.

They carefully guided her across the road, demonstrating their commitment to public safety and a deep respect for the elderly.

Mzansi applauds the helpful officers

Social media users have reacted quickly to the video, with many expressing admiration. @markcarolissen highlighted the often-overlooked disrespect motorists show towards pedestrians, emphasising that such acts of kindness by law enforcement are a welcome change.

@NGsaRev suggested that the officers' efforts deserve recognition through a salary increase, noting that their dedication goes beyond the call of duty:

"They deserve an increase in their salary."

On the other hand, @koosmogale1 labelled the disregard for elderly pedestrians as a form of "elderly abandonment," calling it a serious issue that needs more attention:

"This is elderly abandonment and a crime."

Meanwhile, @de_kyke argued that police officers' positive actions should be celebrated just as much as their mistakes are criticised.

"This doesn't get reported this should be used as a proud moment cos we rightfully give them huge kak which is deserved but when they get it right it should be news worthy,"

@MarakalalaLumi echoed this sentiment, suggesting that we show appreciation for the officers by offering them cool drinks as a gesture of thanks.

"Always give them Cool drinks to thank them."

Cop hailed a hero after helping deliver a baby on the side of the road

Briefly News reported that a local JMPD officer, Lebepe Evans, became a hero after he took charge and delivered a baby on the side of the road.

Social media account Squad Magazine shared the touching story, explaining how people came together to make sure the baby was delivered safely.

People praised the officer after reading the fantastic story and warmly welcomed the baby girl.

