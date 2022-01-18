A local JMPD officer, Lebepe Evans, became a hero after he took charge and delivered a baby on the side of the road

Social media account Squad Magazine shared the touching story, explaining how people came together to make sure the baby was delivered safely

People showered the officer with praise after reading the amazing story and gave the baby girl a warm welcome

A local JMPD officer who goes by the name Lebepe Evans has been crowned a hero after helping deliver a baby on the side of the road.

JMPD officer who goes by the name Lebepe Evans delivered a baby girl on the side of the road. Image: Facebook / Squad Magazine

Source: Facebook

Social media account Squad Magazine shared the story, explaining how the officer delivered the baby on the side of the road as the mother just could not wait.

"Meet my friend Lebepe Evans who is a JMPD officer. Evans went beyond the call of duty yesterday when he assisted a woman in her late 20s to give birth at a busy street next to Bree Taxi Rank, in Johannesburg. They waited for the ambulance for a very long, until the woman delivered the baby. Lebepe who is a former EMS officer used his expertise and experience to assist the woman, to give birth."

The cop was assisted by a few women who were there. They gave him “clean shoelaces and a new scissor so that he could cut the newborn's umbilical cord” and helped cover the scene with blankets.

The lady’s boyfriend was there with her, however, the experience left the poor man traumatised. Nonetheless, they now have a healthy, beautiful baby girl and will forever be thankful to officer Evans for welcoming her into the world safely.

Mzansi reacts to the sweet story, praising the officer

Josiah Lebelo said:

“Humble servant. A called servant to serve. God will bless you more. May he protect you and keep the good work ”

Ash Motene said:

“Welcome to the world, baby Briannamay the officer and the people who helped blessed.”

Victor Jabulani said:

“God has located you Bro! You were born to serve and to save ppl salute officer, wish this can trend.”

Tirelo Lesetedi said:

“What a moving story. May God bless you in abundance ntate Evans Lebepe. You are a hero in the true sense of the word.”

