Kwela Tebza's band member Tebogo Lerole recently tackled the issue of GBVF

Lerole also joined the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)

Tebogo talked about how men are largely the missing element and force needed to conquer GBVF

Tebogo Lerole fights against GBVF. Image: @news24, @tshisalive

Source: UGC

The South African gender-based violence activist Tebogo Lerole recently opened up about his plans during the 16 days of activism against GBVF.

Tebogo Lerole tackles GBVF

The social media personality Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend Tebogo Lerole has been working hard fighting against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his foundation and the awareness they have been pushing, the Kwela Tebza band member discussed how men are the missing element in this mission to end GBVF and his latest event, which was in partnership with Uber and the South African National Aids Council men's sector.

He said:

"Men are largely the missing element and force needed to conquer GBVF. The sooner men start taking a stand and accountability for their actions, the quicker we will end violence targeted at women and children. We need to advance programmes that change the behaviour of men who are perpetrators of these crimes and by rallying more men as GBVF ambassadors we will quickly advance the war on GBVF."

Lerole further mentioned that he will be continuing with his work and awareness through 2025.

He said:

"Our mission is ongoing—we must persist in raising awareness, educating others, and taking action to combat GBVF. This is a shared responsibility; only by working together can we build a safer, more equitable society for everyone.

"My focus remains on activism and advocacy, empowering South Africans across government, corporate sectors, faith-based organisations, and men's forums. We aim to amplify the voices of GBVF victims and survivors, encouraging them to speak out and be heard."

