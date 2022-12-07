Kwela Tebza member and businessman Tebogo Lerole has exposed his friends for hitting on his daughter

In a now-deleted Instagram post, The singer said he would not tolerate this behaviour, threatening to name and shame the culprits

The penny whistler, who recently returned to the music scenes, also opened up to TimesLIVE about the importance of speaking out and exposing this kind of behaviour

Tebogo Lerole exposes friends making moves on his daughter. Image: @edwardbillion

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Lerole shocked many people when he took to Instagram to blast his friends who have allegedly made sexual advances towards his 21-year-old daughter.

He made it clear that he would not hide or stop going out with her baby girl because of what those men are doing.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Tebogo said as a gender-based violence activist, he wouldn't want to see another woman or man going through what he and his daughter are going through.

He said men should have this conversation where they call each other out. He added:

"One of the things we fight for is how women should be free in how they dress. We cannot body shame nor objectify women. My child's body has changed from the young girl I've known but I cannot tell my child what to wear because she a young adult who decides for herself. The one thing I can do is make sure she is safe and protected," he said as quoted by the publication.

