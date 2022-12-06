Emtee has advised his supporters not to bottle things up when they are not doing well in life, adding that they should cry for help

The rapper urged his young followers to forget about the "what people will say" syndrome and go out there and get help

Emtee has been crying out for not getting booked at the biggest hip-hop gigs and many of his followers said they understand what he's talking about

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Emtee took to his timeline to share some pearls of wisdom. The rapper has advised Mzansi youngsters to open up if they're going through problems instead of bottling everything inside.

Emtee advised Mzansi to cry out for help. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the Roll Up hitmaker shared that "young kings" must forget about the "abantu bazothini" syndrome is they're going through it. Taking to Twitter, the father of two urged his followers to cry out for help if they need it.

Emtee has been very open about his struggles in the music industry. The hip-hop artist even opened up about his private life when he and his baby mama were having problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

These days, the star has been crying out on his timeline for not being booked to some of the biggest hip-hop events in the country. Upon recognising that he knows what he's talking about, some of his fans noted his advice.

@presidentmkhize commented:

"I hear you OG."

@TAMS_cele said:

"Everything’s a risk. Not doing anything is a risk. It’s up to you...Mtee."

@maxwell_atm added:

"Noted."

Emtee continues to beg for gig on social media

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee has continued to beg for gigs on social media. The rapper has missed a couple of big hip-hop concerts these past few months.

A few weeks back he complained about not being part of the Cotton Fest line-up and also took to his timeline when Cassper Nyovest announced his #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up.

Just recently, the Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter to ask promoters why he was not booked for the Trap House event featuring rapper and hip-hop DJs. The gig took place on Sunday, 4 December. Emtee complained:

"Traphouse without big hustle!? how?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News