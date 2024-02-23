South African musical group Kwela Tebza has made its comeback to the music space

The Lerole brothers came back stronger and also announced that they had a new group member who is their nephew

Mpho shared that they carry a legacy of Kwela music they received from their father

Kwela Tebza are gearing up for their musical comeback. Image: @kwelatebza

Source: Instagram

Kwela Tebza has made headlines as they gear up for their musical comeback to the entertainment industry carrying their father's legacy.

Kwela Tebza recruits new member

The musical group Kwela Tebza has trended as they are making their comeback with a new member of the band. The new band member is Neo Lerole their nephew. In 2022 Tebogo Lerole made headlines after he shared on a now-deleted Instagram post how disgusted he was with some of his friends who were making moves on his daughter.

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, The musical ensemble, consisting of siblings Mpho, Tshepo, and Tebogo Lerole, boasts an impressive array of accolades. Previously, their attention had pivoted towards combatting gender-based violence in the country through the "Act Now" initiative. However, they express their intention to don the dual roles of activists and musicians in the future.

Tshepo Lerole told the publication:

"Several prominent figures in South Africa are hesitant to take a bold stand against certain issues. However, we have chosen to take a proactive approach in reshaping the narrative. By collaborating closely with men and children in our nation, we aim to raise awareness and establish safe spaces, ultimately fostering freedom for the women and children of our country."

Mpho Lerole also shared:

"We are acutely aware of the profound legacy we bear, and the music is an inseparable part of who we are.We carry a legacy of kwela music from our father and we are committed to continuing with it. Music is an integral aspect of our identity, and there is no conceivable way for us to distance ourselves from it.

