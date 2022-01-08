One dad has social media users talking after creating some special at-home entertainment for his daughter

In the video that has since gone viral, the proud pops can be seen improvising a toddler-sized rollercoaster

Peeps flooded the comments section with heartfelt remarks, complimenting the dad for being such an active parent

One American dad has the internet gushing after taking his daughter on the ride of her life right in the living room! Improvising with a laundry basket, a TV screen and some steady arm muscles the proud parent but together his very own DIY-rollercoaster.

One dad has social media users talking after creating some very special at-home entertainment for his daughter. Images: @DontezAkram/Twitter

, dad @DontezAkram shared the clip:

"My daughters first ride on a roller coaster. Seeing the smile on her face is what keeps me going," he captioned the heartfelt post.

Social media users were really inspired by the cute father and daughter moment. Many peeps celebrated the dad for being so active about his little girl's happiness.

Check out some of the comments below:

@SamuraiYola said:

"That boy pushed through lactic acid build-up and muscle fatigue to deliver the full experience for his daughter... you earned this 4PF chain."

@EMJ_06_ said:

"Definitely doing this with my son, as well as my little niece and nephew! Prob need to start hitting the gym first."

@tnkwenti said:

"Damn, what a dad! We’re only 6 days into the new year and you’ve already won Twitter dad of the year."

Little girl wows many with her makeup skills on dad while he sleeps

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl left many people gushing as she used her dad as a practice board in showcasing her make-up skills.

The physically challenged girl, Ry'ann, is spotted in a hilarious video painting her dad's face while he was sleeping.

Little Ry'ann is said to be born with a developmental disorder called Phocomelia but that hasn't reduced the bond, as well as the love between father and daughter.

She made him up like a woman

In the cute video, the man seemed to be faking asleep as his daughter worked on his face like she was making up a woman.

She would get her little finger soiled with her painting lying on the floor returns to apply it on her dad's face.

The cute kid wore an infectious smile as the video recorder focused on her face.

Internet users gush

Garth Thompson said:

"A precious little human being filled with energy and love. She is born with a wonderful soul. As she is happy."

Rose McKenzie stated:

"You are a beautiful little girl. When dad wake up he his going to smile and hug you. Good job. Happy New year to you and family. God bless you."

Katrina Hazelwood remarked:

"What a dad, that little girl will change the world and her dad's love will be a great force behind her, you go, little lady, the world is waiting for someone like you."

Robin Phelmetta thought:

"Go ahead princess what a beautiful little girl she is and you dad the eye color is everything your whole family your daughter is adorable God bless you too."

