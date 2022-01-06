An adorable moment between a little physically challenged girl and her dad has melted hearts on social media

The girl, identified as Ry'ann, is spotted making her dad up like a woman while he appeared to be taking a nap

Internet users praised the loving father for staying put while the girl practised her make-up skills on him

A little girl left many people gushing as she used her dad as a practice board in showcasing her make-up skills.

The physically challenged girl, Ry'ann, is spotted in a hilarious video painting her dad's face while he was sleeping.

The little girl smiled while at it Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Inspiration found in Ry'ann

Little Ry'ann is said to be born with a developmental disorder called Phocomelia but that hasn't reduced the bond, as well as the love between father and daughter.

She made him up like a woman

In the cute video, the man seemed to be faking asleep as his daughter worked on his face like she was making up a woman.

She would get her little finger soiled with her painting lying on the floor returns to apply it on her dad's face.

The cute kid wore an infectious smile as the video recorder focused on her face.

Internet users gush

Garth Thompson said:

"A precious little human being filled with energy and love. She is born with a wonderful soul. As she is happy."

Rose McKenzie stated:

"You are beautiful little girl. When dad wake up he his going to smile and hug you. Good job. Happy New year to you and family. God bless you."

Katrina Hazelwood remarked:

"What a dad, that little girl will change the world and her dad's love will be a great force behind her, you go little lady, the world is waiting for someone like you."

Robin Phelmetta thought:

"Go ahead princess what a beautiful little girl she is and you dad the eye color is everything your whole family your daughter is adorable God bless you too."

