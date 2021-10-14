A little girl didn't expect the appearance she saw in the mirror after applying her mum's make-up on her eyebrows and reacted in a funny way

The girl named Camille Madeline, videoed by her mum, screamed and blamed the mother for the misapplied make-up

In the video making the rounds, she calls her mum a "naughty bird", a statement the mother warned her not to repeat

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An emerging video that showed a mother-daughter fun moment has left many gushing on social media.

The video was recorded by the mother and shared on the girl's Instagram page.

The girl had contoured her eyebrows with her mum's make-up. Credit: @camifrobabe

Source: UGC

In the clip, the mother enquired what the little girl, identified as Camille Madeline, did to her eyebrows. Camille explained apologetically that she had contoured her eyebrows.

Camille sought permission from the mum to excuse herself from the 'interrogation' so she could take a look of herself in the mirror.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The little girl was shocked by what she saw

Upon seeing herself in the mirror, Camille screamed in shock and pointed an accusing finger at her mum.

She called her mother a "naughty bird", a tag the mum warned the little girl not to repeat.

Watch the video below:

@comfort_ab_ly thought:

"She wanted to look in the mirror so bad but was not ready for what she was about to see."

@optimusfine82 wrote:

"She did the 'I’m sorry' better than Kevin Hart, so cute!! What did I did!!?? Is now my new catch phrase compliments of Cami!"

@unrestrickteddreamz stated:

"I love it! and I love her manners and sincerity even more ! Good job mommy and daddy❤️❤️"

@kc_lovesmusic opined:

"Lmbo what did I did ? This girl cracks me up. I love how you said you don’t have to be sorry. Cami is a mess honey tooo cute."

@southern_spell remarked:

"I feel you little sis. That's me anytime I try to contour my face."

Little kid engages in 'serious' argument with a lady at salon

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl engaged in 'serious' argument with a lady at a salon.

@hermespenelope who shared the video on Instagram reports that the little kid had always seen the lady at the salon week in week out and decided she wasn't having it that day.

The cute kid stomped her foot and gesticulated in the direction of the lady as she kept shouting at the top of her voice.

Despite the high-pitched tone of the lady at intervals, the kid seemed to be serious with her own point of the argument and refused to back down.

Source: Briefly.co.za