A Nigerian mum had to put on her creative thinking cap after her gas finished late in the night while making custard for her kid

Tassy Arigbe Okonkwo stated that she resorted to using a lit candle stick to prepare a custard so her child doesn't go to bed hungry

The lady described being a mother as one of the hardest task in life and prayed all mums will live to reap the fruits of their labour

A Nigerian lady has stated that being a mother is definitely the hardest task in the world.

The lady made this statement as she narrated what happened after her gas finished while preparing food for her child at night.

She improvised after running out of gas Photo Credit: Tassy Arigbe Okonkwo

Source: UGC

In a social media post she made on Tuesday, October 11 that was shared by Instablog9ja, the lady identified as Tassy Arigbe Okonkwo narrated that she was boiling water with her gas cooker around 10pm when the gas finished.

She didn't want her child to go to bed hungry

Faced with the dilemma of what to do so her kid doesn't go to bed hungry, Tassy remembered she had a candle somewhere,

According to the lady, she had to use the lit candle to make the custard.

Sharing a photo that captured when she was at it, Tassy prayed for God's blessings on all mothers.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the incident

@obim688 thought:

"W*tf, this is what people do regularly everyday is her responsibility why is she making a thing."

chaffah_s reacted:

"Plan for uncertainties no be everything them dey give accolades for.

"U wan make we clap for u.

"Ur gas dey finish u no know.

"U no get standby stove.

"U no get neighbors.

"U no get light for electric kettle or hot plate and still no get alternative food for baby.

"Me Na matches I dey use cook beans "

@olugbemi_eniola said:

"This is not true. The heat from the candle will transfer to the entire steel in a matter of seconds or minutes. She can't tell me she held the plate till the custard formed. Make una deh lie small small please."

@choplifekitchenlagos remarked:

"Gas finishing is the real heartbreak and breakfast server because wo you will just be so frustrated and confused vendors can relate."

Source: Briefly.co.za