Marriages are so turbulent these days that not many believe in real love, and this story is one of the many reasons why

A social media user shared how a man threw his side chick a birthday bash just to have her real boyfriend get down on one knee

Seeing the post, many were left laughing at the realness of the situation and how shockingly plausible it may be

True love is a fairytale to many as infidelity is more common than loyalty. This story is just another one of the every many love triangles that have gone pear-shaped.

It all backfired on the man when he threw his side chick a birthday bash that turned into a proposal. Image: Getty Images

More often than not, the side piece knows their lover is in a relationship, however, they are okay with the situation… until it leaves them solo, that is.

A social media user who goes by the handle @MonateReal shared a little story explaining a situation where a man threw his side chick a birthday party that her real man ended up proposing to her at… and she said YES!

“A married man threw birthday party for his side chick and Side chick's main boyfriend proposed at the birthday party and she said yes.”

Mzansi reacts to the sad but true story

While this may have seemed like something from a movie many years back, it is everyday drama in today’s times. Side pieces seem to be the new black, and it is dreadful.

The people of Mzansi could not help but laugh at the story as it is something they can definitely believe to be true. Some feel it was karma serving the man a cold dish, while others feel it is just life levelling the playing fields lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

@moniccamanhat felt this:

“Such things make us hate marriage it's hurting me as if it happened to me ”

@lenyora_tumza had a good laugh:

“I would let them get married and throw them another party to re-introduce myself”

@Adrian63350545 did not find the situation amusing:

@Mohauofficial had jokes:

@ikatlong_ feels it is it going to end well:

