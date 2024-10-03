“Never Sesi Nooo!”: Woman’s 40k Hairstyle Leaves SA With Mixed Reactions

A lady flexed a hair hairstyle that she did on a client, and she charged 40k naira, which is about R400

People were left with mixed reactions over the hairdo, and the video grabbed the attention of many

The online community headed to the comments section to share their opinions on the hairstyle

One video of a woman's hairdo went viral on social media, causing a massive buzz among peeps who were not quite impressed with the new hairstyle.

A new hairstyle left SA with mixed reactions. Image: @raponzelhair

Source: TikTok

Woman's 40k hairstyle sparks a buzz

The footage shared by TikTok user @raponzelhair shows the hairdresser unveiling her work. The woman shows off her long red braids on her client, which did not sit well with netizens who expected an impressive transition but received nothing.

The hairstylist revealed that the hair cost R40k naira, which is R421.68. @raponzelhair's video captured many's attention, clocking 5.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Take a look at the woman's hairstyle in the clip below

People are not impressed with the hairdo

Social media users were not feeling the hairdo, and many thought it was expensive for nothing as it did not impress them.

Vixen_0183 said:

"She paid 40k for that? Or am I reading the caption wrong?"

Mandiiey added:

"Oh, that’s the final product?"

Ariana Ndlovu🇿🇦 expressed:

"I was waiting for a transition."

Didi shared:

"The way I thought this is before then, there gonna be an after."

Zeelady Mwelase wrote:

"Never sesi nooo!"

Thebelove commented:

"Hello, Sisi. No, respectfully."

Hairdresser impresses SA with pop braid hairstyle

Source: Briefly News