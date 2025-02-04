It’s exactly 10 days before Valentine’s Day and single people are plotting ways to enjoy the day too

One young South African woman shared an amusing message with Mzansi lovers via TikTok on the 14th of February

There are a number of things single people can do on Valentine’s Day, unfortunately staring into their lover’s eyes is not one of them

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

We have officially stepped into the month of love and there are red hearts and roses everywhere in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

A young lady sent out a request to all Mzansi lovers. Image: @unie..bee

Source: TikTok

Now that the Christmas decorations are off, public spaces are made to look like one gigantic love nest.

Mzansi floored by single woman’s request to people celebrating Valentine’s Day

Being out in public as a single person during the month of love could be depressing. The overly played love songs and smooching couples could be a reminder of how cuddles are not a thing for you.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One desperate South African hun humorously shared a message with lovers who will be celebrating Valentine’s Day. The lady made SA cackle when she requested:

“I was wondering if you could bring me leftovers from your Valentine’s Day date?”

She tagged a friend on the video and wrote:

“Maybe share your snacks too. Times are tough.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Things to do for singles on Valentine's Day

Although Valentine’s Day might not be a single person’s favourite day, one can celebrate without sitting in an overbooked restaurant sipping on cheap wine and choking on a heart-shaped cookie.

Here is a list of things single people could do on the 14th of February by Brides:

Go and see a movie

Throw a cool singles-only party

Spend the whole day at a spa

Treat yourself to a weekend getaway

Cook a lovely family meal

Go on a solo date

Get some exercise

Bake your favourite treat

Try out a new recipe

Pamper yourself at home

Get a couple’s massage with your bestie

Binge-watch your favourite show

SA floored by single lady hustling for Valentine's Day snacks. Image: @unie..bee

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to lady’s request to lovers celebrating Valentine’s Day

Social media users were dusted by the message and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Her❤️ highlighted:

“Sharing is caring.”

@𝐑𝐨𝐱𝐞𝐞 said:

“Girl, we’ll both be starving.”

@nafisat.t sighed:

“I can’t even send this video to any of my friends we’re all in the same boat.”

@jenny prayed:

“All my friends are in relationships so hopefully I get a little bit of everything.”

@Ingrid-rose commented:

“I’m waiting for him to ask me to be his Valentine then I’ll bring the food we’re supposed to eat and share it with you cause why did he take so long to ask me.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A lady on TikTok gave South African women major chest pains after she showed off her lovely pre-Valentine's Day gift

Mzansi could not get enough of a cute young couple's reunion after being away from each other during the holidays

One South African lady showed off her January-appropriate spoils from her man and went viral for her silly TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News