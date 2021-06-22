Siv Ngesi Wants Gauteng to Go Under "Harsher" Lockdown, Peeps React

Siv Ngesi wants government to impose "harsher" lockdown restrictions in Gauteng amid the third wave of the virus infections

It has been reported that the infection rate in the province has spiked as the people of the province don't follow lockdown rules

The media personality's followers shared mixed reactions to his post with some saying they want vaccines instead of more restrictions

Siv Ngesi is calling for harsher Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Gauteng. The province has seen a spike in the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Government has said it time and again that the country is now experiencing the third wave of the infections because the majority of Mzansi's citizens don't adhere to the lockdown restrictions.

Siv Ngesi wants Gauteng to go under "harsher" lockdown amid a surge in new infections. Image: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

The award-winning actor took to Twitter on Tuesday, 22 June and shared his views on the province's Covid-19 statistics. The pole dancer wrote:

"GP should go under harsher restrictions!"

The star's followers shared mixed reactions to his post. Check out some of his fans' comments below:

@_Babazile wrote:

"They've been done already, its futile, government failed to do what was necessary, they busy ka di Covid tenders."

@obacanism said:

"If only people understood that the spikes are caused by unemployment then they wouldn’t dictate harsher restrictions as this exacerbates the situation."

@FuturePhara1 commented:

"We need vaccines, restrictions won't solve anything."

@Zewande20 said:

"I'm on my own level 5."

@L_Mangona wrote:

"Maybe you are going to buy food, pay bonds, car installments of all the people that will lose jobs!"

@mokone_eddie added:

"I think you are missing his point... There is NO trade-off between life and those bonds and cars... You can always buy another car, another house and so on. Not life."

