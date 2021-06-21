‘Lives Need to Be Saved’: Cassper Nyovest Behind EFF March to SAHPRA

Cassper Nyovest has declared his support for the Economic Freedom Fighters' planned march to the offices of the South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA)

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker made certain to add that his stance was not in any way a political statement but, instead, that lives and livelihoods need to be saved

The EFF announced last week that they would be picketing in view of the government's lack of a proactive stance on the Covid-19 rollout programme

The EFF is calling for the government and SAHPRA to approve Russian and Chinese-based vaccines

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has put his full weight behind the Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) plan to march to the offices of the South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) on Friday.

The EFF last week released a statement citing their plan to march to SAHPRA's offices on Friday, 25 June, in view of what they describe as the government's lacklustre management of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme.

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has put his full weight behind the planned EFF march.

Along with South Africans from different walks of life, the EFF will picket outside the offices of SAHPRA to demand governments approval of the Sputnik-V and Sinovac vaccines, manufactured in Russia and China, respectively.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has nodded with approval in the direction of the party, signalling the importance for the South African population to get vaccinated. Taking to Twitter, the record label boss substantiated his support for the march to move ahead, making sure to add that his support should not in any way be seen as political.

"I don’t have to be a member of any political party to agree that people are dying and we need to save lives and livelihoods," said Phoolo (real name).

"We have lost lives and jobs. The country needs to be vaccinated and I support this call. We want our country back and safe."

The party’s leader Julius Malema made the announcement for the march on Friday last week after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Johnson & Johnson to discard doses of its Covid-19 vaccine meant for SA, according to TimesLIVE.

Call put out for vaccine march

The EFF has called on South Africans to band with them to demand additional Covid-19 vaccines from abroad.

The party published a statement on Twitter on Friday mobilising South Africans to protest against the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and the government, as previously reported by Briefly News.

This is as the party demands for the inclusion of the Sputnik-V and Sinovac vaccines, which are produced in Russia and China, respectively, as part of the national government's vaccine rollout programme, according to News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za