Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize now finds himself at the centre of the Digital Vibes scandal, according to reports

It is alleged that Mkhize pressurised officials within the Department of Health to contract Digital Vibes

The Special Investigating Unit will present its findings on Digital Vibes to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into the R150 million Digital Vibes contract shows that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize allegedly pressured officials within the ministry to contract the company tied to his close associates. Sunday Times broke the news on Sunday.

According to News24, the Minister of Health, who is now on special leave, will be interviewed by the SIU in regards to his involvement in the Digital Vibes scandal this week.

The Special Investigating Unit has allegedly placed Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize at the centre of the Digital Vibes R150 million tender scandal. Image: Alet Pretorius/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, the Department of Health initially hired Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign, and this is when Mkhize allegedly pressured officials to choose Digital Vibes for the R150 million communications contract.

According to IOL, it has been alleged that after receiving payment from the department for the tender deal, Digital Vibes funded an electrical installation project at Mkhize's residence in Johannesburg and purchased a vehicle for Mkhize's son, Dedani.

Mkhize admitted that the R150 million deal was irregular before taking special leave. He maintained that he had received no personal gain from the contract and that he did not declare a conflict of interest because he did not feel there was one.

The SIU obtained an order last Wednesday to freeze R22 million in the accounts of Digital Vibes while investigations continue.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the Special Tribunal order prohibits those implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal from handling the money in the relevant bank accounts and investment accounts in any way.

The SIU's findings will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday this week, according to IOL.

