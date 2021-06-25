Department of Health Defends Spending R83 Million a Year on Cuban Doctors

The Department of Health has defended the expenditure of R83 million of taxpayers' money on Cuban doctors

Acting Health Minister Mmamaoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says that South Africa has signed a government-to-government agreement with Cuba

The Gauteng Department of Health has spent R32 million on Cuban doctors since brought to South Africa to assist with the coronavirus pandemic

The Department of Health has justified the R83 million a year spent on Cuban medical brigades in the country since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic last year.

According to IOL, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a written response to parliamentary questions that the 119 Cuban doctors had specialised skills that are limited in South Africa.

In addition, Kubayi-Ngubane stated that the Department of Health had signed a government-to-government agreement with Cuba that included work exchange and/or employment agreements.

This comes after Democratic Alliance MPs asked a number of ministers whether their departments had signed any work exchange and or employment agreements with Cuba from 2010/11 to date.

Amongst other things, they a detailed report on the work each Cuban national had performed and the total cost of employment.

Kubayi-Ngubane stated that from 2001 until 2019, a group of Cuban medical doctors were recruited to boost health services in remote and underserved areas.

“The group currently consists of 106 medical professional who are still performing medical duties in the country under the agreement,” she said.

According to New24, the Gauteng Department of Health had spent R32 million on Cuban doctors for a year of services during the Covid-19 pandemic. The costs included money for remuneration, accommodation and transport.

The department said that the Cuban doctors helped the department in an advisory capacity as health data and public health specialists and with patient consultations and total healthcare delivery.

