Busisiwe Mkhwebane: Perjury Case Against Public Protector Postponed, Again

The case against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been postponed after she made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court

Mkhwebane appeared at the court on Friday, 25 June on counts of perjury against her due to issues faced with former president Jacob Zuma

This is not the first time Mkhwebane's case has been postponed; the same happened in March after her second appearance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

On Friday, 25 June, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court for her perjury case. This follows her representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

NPA Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said in a statement that after her representations, the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North Gauteng one of the charges made against her was withdrawn by advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi.

The matter has been postponed to 29 September 2021 as they await the outcome of the representations. Oupa Segalwe, the PP's spokesperson stated that the withdrawal of one of the three counts was a 'positive development, however, Mkhwebane remains unhappy.

The perjury case against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been postponed until 29 September. Image: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Background information Mkhwebane reveals that the case was previously postponed

In March 2021, the Pretoria Magistrate's Court postponed Mkhwebane's case after her second appearance. The NPA wanted the court to find that she lied under oath back in 2017. Mkhwebane allegedly lied about the amount of discussions and meetings with former president Jacob Zuma, according to EWN.

Mkhwebane does not believe that the prosecution is ready for trial

On the basis of the PP's prior representations, there are allegedly further investigations that would need to be conducted. News24 reported that Segalwe stated that Mkhwebane would like the case to be 'disposed' so that she is able to return to work.

CASAC and Corruption Watch have already made their cases against Mkhwebane

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Lawyers Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) and Corruption Watch offered their support of Parliament's decision to probe Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's actions.

“Friends of the court" make their case

Taking to court, Michelle le Roux of Corruption Watch said that Parliament's impeachment rules should remain as they are of the same standard as international constitutions. This comes after Mkhwebane made an application to have Parliament's impeachment rules declared unconstitutional as part of her efforts to remain in her position.

Values of the Constitution

When making her case, Le Roux made it clear that the Constitution needed to be as transparent, responsive and accountable as possible, also adding that the Public Protector is meant to strengthen constitutional democracy, reports EWN.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za