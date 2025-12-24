The Department of Correctional Services pounced on the Grootvlei Correctional Centre with a surprise raid

They uncovered various contraband during the raid, including cellphones and items converted into weapons

Some of the South Africans discussing the raid said they were not surprised and called for action to be taken against correctional officers complicit in smuggling contraband into prison

GROOTVLEI, MPUMALANGA — South Africans blamed poor governance after the Department of Correctional Services conducted an unannounced raid at the Grootvlei Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga on 23 December 2025.

According to SABC News, the Department conducted the surprise raid in the late hours of the day preceding Christmas Eve. The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, said that the Department conducts surprise raids at problematic institutions.

What did the Department find at Grootvlei?

The Department found drugs like dagga and Crystal meth, sharp objects, and cellphones. Thobakgale stated that those found in possession of the illegal items will face internal charges, disciplinary action, and reclassification. This means that their visitation rights may be affected, and some may not be considered for parole.

Raids conducted by the Department of Correctional Services

Thobakgale also stated that the Department conducts regular raids nationwide. In one of these raids conducted at the Sun City on 24 July 2024, a PlayStation was found. In one of the videos of the raid, a correctional officer is shown walking out with the console and two wireless controllers. Officials also discovered TVs, smartphones, knives, weaves, hair products, and screw drivers.

The Department also found a spaza shop during a raid at the Zonderwater Correctional Centre in Tshwane on 18 December 2025. The authorities found lockers full of various items, including sugar, tea bags, soft drinks, rice, cigarettes, tomato sauce, and mayonnaise. Thobakgale remarked that officials must be held accountable for prisoners operating a spaza with stock enough to feed scores of families.

South Africans blame the government

Netizens commenting on Facebook slammed the government and accused it of creating an environment conducive to crime.

Paba Llo Morifi said:

"This shows how deep corruption and security failures run inside our correctional facilities. If drugs, phones, and weapons can circulate so easily, then prisons are no longer correcting anyone. They're becoming crime hubs."

Kobate Sekele said:

"Officials found guilty must be dismissed as soon as possible. They are running an illegal business there. Prisoners are paying huge amounts of money to access those things."

Bongani Mgubela was sarcastic:

"You mean the contraband that is smuggled into prisons by the very corrupt correctional officers who then pretend to be doing their jobs by these raids?"

Sharon Struckmeyer said:

"Because the wardens are bringing the stuff in and not searching visitors. Wake up, correctional system. Your officials are more corrupt and criminal than the prisoners."

Ramorwa asked:

"What's new here?"

Cat Matlala's phone confiscated during raid

In a related article, Briefly News reported that tendepreneur and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's phone was confiscated during a raid. The Department raided the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he is currently detained.

The raid was conducted on 6 July, and Thobakgale said that the department will investigate how he smuggled the phone into prison. ActionSA's Parliamentary leader, Athol Trollip, said his phone must be handed over to forensics to be investigated.

