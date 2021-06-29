Nando’s Upsets Many Jacob Zuma Stans with Spicy Ad: “Don’t Test Us”

Nando's recently headed to Twitter where they partook in the big buzz around former president Jacob Zuma's recent sentence for defying the ConCourt

In a hilarious ad, the food company joked about Zuma's previous number reading blunder while also mentioning the fact that he had only five days to hand himself over to the police

The joke did not impress as many people as usual; many locals headed to the comment section to criticise Nando's for getting involved in the country's politics

Fast-food giant Nando's may have taken things just a little too far after they released an ad that poked fun around Jacob Zuma and the Constitutional Court's recent ruling that he is sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

Jacob Zuma becomes the butt of a Nando's joke about numbers

In their hilariously controversial ad, the restaurant pokes fun at Zuma's famous number reading blunder. In the caption, they also imply that many South Africans are happy about Zuma's "lockdown."

Nando’s has angered Zuma fans. Images: Unsplash/@PresJGZuma

"A lockdown we can all get behind #JacobZuma #ListenProperly," the post was captioned.

Some people are laughing but many are outraged

@ZealSmafo said:

"I'll never buy from Nando's again. Never, masimba eqhude."

@_AfricanSoil said:

"You're playing with fire, don't test us! Don't! Leave politics. Stick with chicken."

Ori_Debig_Beats said:

"Double standards of people angry at this tweet. People’s anger in here is too much."

@Adam_Worldwide said:

"KZN is crying here bathi ngekhe baphinde bathenge eNando's kodwa bebezityela inyama yentloko kwasekuqaleni"

Jacob Zuma gets a 15-month sentence, 5 days to hand himself over to police

Briefly News earlier reported that on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court for failing to appear at the State Capture Commission. Justice Sisi Khampepe wrote the majority judgement.

Reports state that she was thorough and addressed every aspect of the matter. Both Justice Theron and Justice Jaftha's minority judgement agreed that Zuma is guilty of contempt while Khampepe noted that the majority judgement is unappealable.

The above means that the former president has to face 15 months in jail. Many locals have shared their thoughts.

