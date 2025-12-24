A savvy traveller shared a strategic calendar guide to help workers maximise their vacation time during the 2026 calendar year

The clip shared on TikTok broke down specific public holidays and weekend gaps that allow for extended periods of rest

Social media users flooded the comments section showing gratitude for the detailed explanation, and our neighbours asked for custom versions for their own countries

A content creator pointed to a colour-coded calendar showing which days to book off for maximum vacation time for South Africans. Image: @charlieonhistravels

Planning a getaway or a maximised off-work break looks easier thanks to a viral guide on how to cheat the corporate calendar, shared by a content creator.

The video was shared by TikTok user @charlieonhistravels, giving a detailed explanation on how employees can enjoy 48 days of rest by strategically booking only 16 days of leave.

The creator stood in front of a colour-coded calendar to illustrate his points. He explained that pink dates represented public holidays while yellow ones marked the weekends. The blue dates indicate the specific days a person needs to book off to bridge the gaps.

The viral leave guide explained

The man, TikTok user @charlieonhistravels, pointed out that April has public holidays on the 3rd and the 6th. By taking leave from Tuesday the 7th until Friday the 10th, a worker gains 10 consecutive days of rest when counting the surrounding weekends.

Grateful followers praised the clear explanation and labelled the video a must-watch for employees. Image: Ninthgrid

SA reacts to the ultimate holiday hack

The clip gained over 187,000 views as social media users promised to use the strategy to get more rest. Viewers from Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland flooded the comments to ask if he could calculate similar hacks for their local holidays. One South African employee working for an American firm noted how helpful the breakdown was for their specific schedule. Others, however, mentioned that the calendar does not apply to them because they work through weekends and public holidays.

User @itslaylahoney commented:

"The fact that I don’t know anyone with a normal job to take advantage of this is so crazy."

User @Lisi added:

"And for South Africans working for American companies? Please 🙏."

User @BubuM shared:

"In April, I will be working for one week. Boss, salute. This is eye-opening."

User @Tiyani Tikza commented:

"Unless you're travelling in Easter. Those four days are not worth it. Rather, split them between September and December."

User @trevorstuart41 said:

"Retail staff, this is not for us."

User @Mandy Dyani added:

"April will be doing too much, it's my birthday month, and I'm booking those two weeks off for holiday👌."

Watch the TikTok video below:

