A collection of vintage banknotes from the apartheid era captivated thousands of people after a daughter shared them online

The clip shared on TikTok highlighted various values, including rare R2 notes that she said resembled small pieces of board game money

Social media users were shocked to see the huge stash and advised the family to preserve the currency as a valuable historical investment for the future

A fascinating look into the past went viral after a young woman decided to showcase her mother’s secret stash of old South African currency, used from the 1960s to 1994.

The video posted on TikTok by @cleola_ captured the detailed history of the banknotes that circulated decades ago, sparking a massive debate about their value.

The clip began with a stack of old paper money featuring Jan van Riebeeck. The daughter noted that the R2 notes were small and looked like Monopoly money compared to modern notes. She then displayed a weathered R5 note that showed clear signs of ageing from being handled over many years.

Mother explained the history of old banknotes

When TikTok user @cleola_ reached the brown R20 note, she read the former Reserve Bank governor's name and mistakenly thought the portrait belonged to him. She then picked up an R50 note and remarked on its massive size, comparing it to the dimensions of her smartphone. Her mother explained that back then, the notes only went up to R50 and mentioned the existence of 1c, 2c, and 5c coins.

SA reacts to the rare currency collection

The clip gained thousands of views, likes and many comments from an online community that was impressed by the well-preserved collection and shared their advice. Many people told the family to keep the notes safe because their value could reach millions in a few more decades. Some suggested the family was already rich and could make a significant amount of money by selling to collectors now. Other viewers noted that during the old days, the notes had high value, unlike in today's age.

User @nhlanhla gumede299 shared:

"That used to be a lot of money."

User @Mapeezle commented:

"Anise rich kowenu sana (you guys are so rich). You can sell those notes."

User @Billie Banter on Bantertainment asked:

"Do you know how much money you have right there? You are practically a millionaire."

User @Gravitated&Predicating said:

"That's real money, not this useless paper we have now😏."

User @Dru added:

"During that time, the money had value.'

User @Nathi commented:

"That is worth a lot of money; it deserves a museum. You hold an important part of history in your hands."

Watch the TikTok video below:

