Reality TV star and rapper Nadia Nakai addressed claims that she does not wear underwear in public

On Wednesday, 24 December 2025, Nadia Nakai used her Instagram Stories to clapback at her critics and went a step further by posting images showing the type of underwear she says she wears

This isn't the first time Nadia Nakai has addressed criticism about her dressing, which usually comes under scrutiny on social media

Renowned rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai has grown tired of the accusations that she allegedly does not wear underwear in public and responded with receipts.

Nadia was publicly criticised after she showed up to support her recent collaborator, Nasty C, during the launch of his signature KFC meal. Her dressing at the event became a topic of discussion, with her critics accusing her of allegedly not wearing any underwear. Nadia Nakai addressed the claims and even shared a photo of the underwear she allegedly wears.

Nadia Nakai addresses claims she doesn’t wear underwear in public

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, the Really rapper responded to criticism that she does not wear underwear in public. She shared a video of herself, which had the caption:

“Them: she never wears underwear. Me: ya’ll don’t know invisible underwear, huh? “

See the screenshot below:

In her next Instagram story, Nadia Nakai, who recently got a BBL, shared the type of underwear that she supposedly wears with an explosive caption that read:

“Shut up! Good night!”

See the screenshot below:

Nadia Nakai's history of being criticised for her outfits

This isn't the first time Nadia Nakai has been criticised for her dressing.

In April 2025, the Young, Famous & African reality TV star dressed in a pink skimpy jumpsuit, which was deemed an inappropriate outfit by many netizens on social media as they dragged her for always appearing half-dressed in public.

The rapper got tired of the criticism and responded to backlash over her dressing, telling social media critics that she will continue to wear what she likes and will not stop showing off her body.

The rapper has continued to face heavy criticism after posting a provocative outfit, with some fans expressing disappointment that she is a role model for young children like Kairo Forbes.

Other celebrities like DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi have also been called out for their skimpy dressing, with fans questioning their choices and criticising them for setting poor examples.

