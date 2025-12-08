Nadia Nakai wore a denim dress that left little to the imagination during the launch event for Nasty C's collaboration with KFC South Africa

On Monday, 8 December 2025, Nadia Nakai shared photos of herself at the public event on her Instagram account

Fans and critics had mixed reactions online; some praised her boldness, while others criticised the revealing nature of her outfit

Nadia Nakai wore no underwear to a public event. Image: nadianakai

Reality TV star and rapper Nadia Nakai is trending again after baring all in a bold denim dress at a public event.

The rapper has previously been criticised for showing off her curvy physique in skimpy clothes, but that has never deterred her from flaunting her body. Nadia Nakai became the topic of discussion after sharing photos of herself showing off her body.

On Monday, 8 December 2025, Nadia Nakai shared that she had shown up to support her recent collaborator Nasty C. The post was captioned:

“Nasty C x KFC saucy Burger collab is REEEALLY yummy for the culture!!!! ✨🤏🏾✨🤏🏾✨🤏🏾”

In the photos, Nadia Nakai was wearing a bold denim dress that left little to the imagination. The dress was designed with multiple side cutouts tied together with denim straps. The dress showed quite a bit of skin from her torso, waist, hips and a bit of her back.

See the photos below:

SA reacts as Nadia Nakai attends Nasty C x KFC event without underwear

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While her celebrity friend Mihlali Ndamase, whom she previously prank-called, supported her, critics were quick to slam Nadia Nakai for her revealing dressing. Some quoted Nasty C’s lyrics from his collaboration with Nadia Nakai, while others noticed that she was not wearing any undergarments.

Here are some of the comments:

marlyn_juma questioned:

“Just wondering what inspires this type of dressing. Is it the need to feel naked, or is it the urge to show off your body to the world? I'm asking genuinely.”

evamodika said:

“Body is really tea ☕️”

twilight_twala quoted:

"Nadia got a new body. I know my bro wanna come back from the Heavens"

donkodofella4370 remarked:

“No pant December 🔥🔥”

dee_makgai questioned:

“What would be the urge to be seen in public looking like this?”

3verybody_lov3s_walt3r said:

“I am not trying to be rude, but it's not nice to reveal your body to the public.”

supa_de_flex remarked:

"No underwear is crazy, but fire pics though."

memewaamatibc shared:

"She hates clothes 😂😂 looks hot though."

Nadia Nakai attended a public event without underwear. Image: nadianakai

Zodwa Wabantu reacts to fan tearing her underwear

Meanwhile, Nadia Nakai isn't the only South African celebrity to set the timeline abuzz with her saucy dressing and content.

Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu was left speechless after an unknown fan reached out and physically tore off her underwear.

The vibrant dancer posted the explicit footage showing the hand tearing the garment, sparking intense debate and strong reactions across social media. The shocking incident occurred just months after Zodwa returned to the spotlight with a new look and a new romantic partner.

