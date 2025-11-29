Musa Khawula shared a promotional video for Nadia Nakai's new single, announcing the track's release

The clip featured Nakai and Nasty C posing at a sneaker store event, showing the song's upbeat vibe

Fans reacted with praise for the collaboration, alongside jokes about Nasty C's career-boosting features

Nadia Nakai dropped a new song featuring Nasty C. Image: Nadia Nakai

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai dropped a new song featuring Nasty C, titled Really?!. The most recent announcement of the release came from entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who quite unlike him, did not spice up the announcement with his signature controversy.

The bubbly rapper, known for features such as Naaa Meaan, which was released in 2017 as a single. The song quickly became one of Nadia Nakai's most popular tracks, known for its laid-back tune and the artists "flexing their status". In 2021, it was officially certified gold. The rapper featured hip-hop heavyweight, Cassper Nyovest who recently spoke about turning hate into motivation.

This time Nadia Nakai returns with yet another South African hip-hop powerhouse, Nasty C, for a feature.

See the X post below:

The single launches with high-energy promo

Really?! marks Nadia Nakai first major music drop since the 2023 passing of her partner, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. The track blends Nadia Nakai's confident rap flow with Nasty C's smooth verses.

The promotional video showed the duo at a vibrant Foot Locker event, surrounded by yellow sneaker walls and colorful "Really?!" graphics. Nakai, in an orange mini dress with black boots, leaned playfully on Nasty C, who wore a white clothing and a black beanie.

Nadia Nakai had kept a low profile since AKA's death, focusing on tributes and therapy, but teased this release in late October via Instagram Stories. The collaboration with Nasty C, a longtime friend of AKA, adds emotional weight, their verses trading bars on resilience and glow-ups.

Fan comments celebrate the track's vibe

Replies to the post mixed hype with humour on the feature's impact. @BongiNdhlovu quoted Nasty C's line posting:

"Nadia got a new body; I know my [guy] wants to come back from the heavens."

@StateOfTheArt added:

"@Nasty_CSA should have, 'Saving Careers Since 2015' in his bio."

@MrStarling quipped:

'Hit cheat code? Feature Nasty."

@RoséDiamond praised the energy, commenting:

"It's actually a good track. It’s a feel good song when you're looking nice and feeling yourself."

@Balekane noted:

"Nasty C's verse starts at 1:31. Click like and follow me if I saved you time."

@AfrikaansAmerican said:

"Nasty C is doing charity work. I love it for him."

Ayine observed:

"Bad timing because people won’t be listening to it that much. But featuring Nasty C was a good idea for her."

Bhubesi echoed:

"Nadia got a new body; I know my bro wanna come back from the heavens."

These exchanges, viewed hundreds of times, helped trend the post, with quotes amplifying the song's hook.

Nadia Nakai joined forces with Nasty C on a new song. Images: nasty_csa, nadianakai

Source: Instagram

