South African rapper Nadia Nakai recently pranked Zakes Bantwini and Mihlali Ndamase

During an episode of her reality TV show Beyond Bragga, she successfully called the two stars separately, pranking them

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions after watching Nakai play her friends like that

Nadia Nakai prank calls Zakes and Mihlali. Image: @nadianakai, @mihlalii_n, @zakesbantwini

South African hip hop rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai recently had many of her fans laughing after she decided to prank call popular stars Zakes Bantwini and Mihlali Ndamase.

On Monday, 10 November 2025, the start who is nominated for the Celebrity Personality of the Year at the National Film and TV Awards, shared a sort clip of herself calling the two stars mentioned above, pranking them to hear their responses and if they would help her out.

Successfully, Bantwini and Ndamase answered her phone calls immediately and were ready to help Nadia with whatever she needed before the star had confessed to pranking them, this clip was part of an episode on her reality show, Beyond Bragga.

She captioned the video:

"Lol!!!! I Prank called @zakesbantwini and @mihlalii_n I always knew they had a heart of Gold!!! Buuuut I still felt bad prank calling them like this! 😂😂♥️ @bet_africa @mtvza."

SA reacts to Nadia pranking her friends

Shortly after the star posted the clip of her pranking Zakes and Mihlali on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Pearl Thusi said:

"My first question was gonna be who?!??"

leesa_sehloho wrote:

"Mihlali is so sweet."

ms_bogodist commented:

"Sikhaphile not Zakes asking “uzowubuyisa nini” I mean angina ne 2 bob."

yandynolali responded:

"Keep that circle sis."

kyaradunn replied:

"@mihlalii_n you are the sweetest literally."

yayarsa stated:

"Watch people borrow money from Zakes this festive & January. 😭😭😂😂😂 'Unayo, he wanted to give Nadia 50K,' lol."

mali.thecoolest wrote:

"Zakes is a real one, he didn’t even hesitate."

deenickj_jones mentioned:

"I’d die if Nadia pranked me."

betsie_r said:

"@mihlalii_n ‘s footsteps on the staircase 😂she was on her way!! lol a sweetheart."

Who is Nadia nakai?

Nadia was born to a Zimbabwean mother and a South African father. At 16, she changed her surname from Dlamini to Nakai to reflect her maternal roots. Nadia Nakai’s mother has had a strong influence on her life. While this is a key part of her identity, little is publicly known about Nadia Nakai’s parents or extended family.

She attended Fourways High School in South Africa before enrolling at Monash University. There, she studied Media Studies, Communication, and Marketing as part of a double major.

