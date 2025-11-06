South African hip hop rapper Nadia Nakai recently bagged another award nomination

The reality TV star and entrepreneur was nominated for the Celebrity Personality of the Year at the National Film & TV Awards

She was recognised alongside other talented creatives in the entertainment industry

South African musician and reality TV star Nadia Nakai recently added another career milestone to her bag. The Young, Famous & African cast member was recognised at one of the most prestigious awards in the country.

Since October, the National Film & TV Awards have been revealing their award categories and the list of popular people that are nominated, and recently, the hip hop rapper Nadia Nakai was amongst the nominees for the Celebrity Personality of the Year 2025.

She was nominated alongside Khanyi Mbau, Anele Mdoda, Katlego Maboe, Lasizwe Dambuza, Lawrence Maleka and others.

"The icons who inspire, influence, and define the moment. Presenting the nominees for Celebrity Personality of the Year (2025), proudly sponsored by @nativechild.co — honouring the stars whose presence, passion, and impact continue to shine beyond the screen. ✨🎬 Follow new TV channel: @voovixsouthafrica Your vote decides who takes home the crown! 🏆

"Follow these simple steps to cast your vote: 1️⃣ . Visit www.nationalfilmacademy.com or click the link in bio. 2️⃣ . Register as a member 3️⃣ . Vote for your favourites 💫 🎟️ Join us for the most glamorous night in South African entertainment — purchase your tickets now via the link in bio and celebrate the stars who make it all unforgettable."

The 3rd annual South African edition will take place on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria.

Nelisiwe Sibiya also nominated for National TV & Film Awards

Just as many celebrated Nadia Nakai's new nomination at the National TV & Film Awards 2025, another popular star, Nelisiwe Sibiya, also got recognised at the awards for Best Actress in a TV Series. She shared her excitement on social media after finding out about her nomination.

"Oh man!! I am definitely living in my ancestors' wildest dreams. What an honour to be nominated amongst amazing and powerful actresses I look up to. Thank you so much to @tshedzapictures, @mzansimagic, @dstvza, @ithonga_mzansi and everyone involved on #ithongamzansi for trusting and believing in me. This is my second nomination this year, playing the character of ZamaHlobo Ntanzi.

"Thank you so much @nationalfilmandtvawards for seeing me, and thank you to wonke umuntu who supports me. It’s been an amazing journey, and we learn every day. Thank you to umvelinqangi, amathonga and uShembe for izibusiso."

Nadia Nakai slammed over her dance video

In more Nadia Nakai updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the rapper twerking in public. After she got a BBL, Nadia has been actively showing off her new figure.

Social media dragged her to hell and back for her disruptive behaviour, saying she was indecent for dancing provocatively in public.

