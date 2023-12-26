South African rapper Nadia Nakai spent Christmas Day alone this year

The star shared that she wanted to be alone as she was still grieving her late boyfriend, AKA

Nadia also shared that she told her family and AKA's family that she doesn't want to see or speak to anyone

Nadia Nakai continues to grieve her late lover, AKA. Image: @nadia-Nakai, @akaworldwide

The South African rapper Nadia Nakai continues to grieve her late lover, AKA even on the most celebrated day of the year when you get to spend time with your loved ones.

Nadia Nakai spends Christmas alone

It was a sad and emotional day for Nadia Nakai on 25 December 2023 as she decided to spend her Christmas Day all alone in her house as she still grieves the death of her boyfriend, SupaMega.

According to ZiMoja, the star said:

"At times, I feel alright, but more often than not, I struggle. Despite having numerous achievements, I find myself immersed in work, constantly keeping busy instead of embracing the happiness I should feel.

"The previous year, I invited them to my place for a barbecue celebration since I had recently purchased a new house, bringing joy to everyone. Kairo, my mom, uncle, his brother, his girlfriend, and his mom all joined, making it a delightful gathering."

The star also shared that she told her and AKA's family that she doesn't want anything and doesn't want to speak or see anyone this Christmas.

She said:

"I don't want to talk to anyone or see anyone. I just want to be alone this Christmas! It triggers me. I know my friends will try and come over, ambush me and try to cheer me up. But I just want to be alone and treat it like another day."

Nadia Nakai remembers, AKA 4 months after he was killed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dangerous rapper Nadia Nakai took to Twitter to rapper her slain boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, as she continues to mourn his passing.

Four months ago, AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban alongside close friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, according to The Guardian.

