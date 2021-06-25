"Enjoy the Ride": Man Tells Women to Stop Asking Silly Questions, SA in Stitches

A local man has SA laughing after sharing what he thought was good advice with the women of Mzansi in a video clip

The playboy suggested that women stop asking their partners too many questions about their previous relationships, instead encouraging the ladies to "enjoy the ride"

Of course, Mzansi took to the Twitter streets and many could not believe the severely misplaced confidence of the comical guy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A silly man is definitely feeling himself after scoring a fresh new haircut. The man urged women to stop asking too many questions when they get into new relationships, reminding them to simply "enjoy the ride".

This silly guy is making SA laugh. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The cheeky little clip was shared by Twitter user @kulanicool, who simply captioned the post with a bunch of tears of joy emojis.

It seems the confident brother takes it upon himself to share a few words of advice for the single ladies. Speaking ever so suavely, the Casanova shares his words was if he's talking from previous experience.

Clearly exhausted by all the gruelling questions about former relationships, the funnyman encourages women to relax their little minds and simply enjoy the ride.

South Africans were definitely left reeling with laughter. Many can't even believe such a foolish clown even exists.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Bavuyi34 said:

" This guy is the best abuti nice time."

@Heldah19 said:

" HAHA, 'Enjoy the relationship and shut up'."

@Ntokozo_1309 said:

"Where the f*ck did you find this dude?"

@ripplelake wrote through tears of joy:

"Mxm this guy, still at it."

@kate_kanie said:

"LMAO, 'You want to hurt yourself'."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Awww: Man shares sweet clip of wifey sulking because she wanted sweets

In some other relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local husband headed to Twitter where he shared the cutest clip of his wife sulking sadly because she really wanted some sweets. In the video, the beautiful woman is using her best puppy eyes to get her man to buy her some munchies.

Her cute puppy eyes definitely worked because, in the caption of the heartwarming Twitter post, the man explains that he will now have to get up and go find his queen her daily dose of sugary treats.

"My wife is such a baby, she’s sulking because she wants sweets, now I gotta drive and go get some... Marriage life," he captioned the cute clip.

Mzansi reacts: The men are amused and the ladies are jealous

@TholakeleMphep1 said:

"Some women are lucky, some of us we are stuck with a man who can't even apologize when he is wrong."

@TellUnknown said:

"We men are really not the same. Mina, I would have gone out bought myself a 12 pack of beers and came back home to give her a lecture on sugar diabetes."

@skwereni said:

"Top man we leaning from you Bro, keep it up."

@muvendamopedi said:

"Congratulations, in two weeks you will be waking up at 2am to go to the garage to buy chilli Doritos."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za