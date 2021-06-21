A husband recently headed online to share a video of his beautiful wife sulking because she really wanted him to go and get her some sweets

In his caption, the sweet and caring husband jokingly complains about the fact that he now has to get up and go and buy his lovely lady the sweets that she wants

The post received many reactions from locals who loved their cute relationship and were soon in the comment section sharing similar instances in their marriages

A local husband recently headed to Twitter where he shared the cutest clip of his wife sulking sadly because she really wanted some sweets. In the video, the beautiful woman is using her best puppy eyes to get her man to buy her some munchies.

Her cute puppy eyes definitely worked because, in the caption of the heartwarming Twitter post, the man explains that he will now have to get up and go find his queen her daily dose of sugary treats.

This woman really wanted some sweets. Images: @sabelonxele_86

"My wife is such a baby, she’s sulking because she wants sweets, now I gotta drive and go get some... Marriage life," he captioned the cute clip.

Mzansi rsacts: The men are amused and the ladies are jealous

@TholakeleMphep1 said:

"Some women are lucky, some of us we are stuck with a man who can't even apologize when he is wrong."

@TellUnknown said:

"We men are really not the same. Mina, I would have gone out bought myself a 12 pack of beers and came back home to give her a lecture on sugar diabetes."

@skwereni said:

"Top man we leaning from you Bro, keep it up."

@muvendamopedi said:,

"Congratulations, in two weeks you will be waking up at 2am to go to the garage to buy chili Doritos."

Gorgeous woman gets spoiled on her birthday, social media is jealous

Briefly News also reported that some people have really found themselves lucky in love. A beautiful young South African woman is one of those who found themselves a love that goes out of their way to make her feel special. Heading online, she shared a thread about her birthday weekend.

The thread that was made by, @micc_nicki shows snaps of the two of them who went on a road trip, visited a lovely accommodation, and also did a number of activities together all in celebration of her birthday.

"My birthday weekend with and how it’s like dating my best friend," she captioned the heartwarming and romantic post.

