Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana were recently captured having quite a blast while dancing together at a local event

In the clip, the couple flirt with one another while they do suggestive and romantic dance moves that looked like worlds of fun

Many people absolutely loved to see them have such fun and were soon swooning in the comment section over how cute they were together

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana have always been couple goals and a recent clip of the two of them just proved this to many South Africans who loved watching them light up the dance floor together.

Locals love to see it

"When they say marry your type," the clip was captioned by a local who loved the video.

Other locals were equally smitten by the sweet clip and were soon swooning in the comment section of the heartwarming and romantic video. Read a few of their interesting comments below:

@Matt__Murwa said:

"Try and marry your type while broke and you will soon realize you are not their type."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Deep down want a wife like Khuli's wife"

@MphoWaLePirates said:

"Dear God I'm this type of Man please Bless me with this type of Woman, skalebala o mpha le chelete."

@TheeBandisa said:

"Where did you find your type? maybe mine is dah too."

