Uncle Waffles is taking some flack on social media for apparently playing pre-mixed songs at her gigs

The female DJ sensation has also been dragged for not pulling off different dance moves during her sets

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from online users dissecting the young phenomenon

There's no chill in Mzansi, and hype can quickly turn into boredom, or in the case of the new kid on the block, Uncle Waffles, criticism.

Besides her proven enthusiasm for blazing Young Stunna's Adiwele in every set, the young entertainer is taking flack on the socials for other reasons, too.

Female DJ Uncle Waffles has come under heavy scrutiny for her deejaying prowess, or apparent lack thereof, on social media. Image: @unclewaffffles

Source: Twitter

The 21-year-old sensation has been dragged on Twitter for allegedly playing pre-loaded mixes, effectively dismissing the notion that she's a bonafide DJ.

Although suspicions arose in the last few weeks, things came to a head on the microblogging platform after various users claimed to have made the observation.

Uncle Waffles performs at Sumo

The young jock graced Sumo Nightclub in Rosebank on Wednesday night to deliver her latest performance in what has been a jam-packed schedule around the country in the last month.

The venue was buzzing in anticipation of her set, but expectation soon turned to disappointment on social media after a video of the performance emerged.

In the words of her critics, the sultry performer again played the same "worn out" track, unleashed the same dance moves, and did nothing remotely close to mixing on the turntables.

Netizens wilding on social media

Taking a deep dive into the comments, Briefly News brings readers the best in the commentary from overzealous netizens.

@2021AFRICA wrote:

"Kanti guys don't they take videos of her performing other song's angiliwi I'm just asking."

@jessyboySA said:

"Uncle Waffles is doing what Duduzani did on that Imali Eningi by Big Zulu, with this Adiwele by young stunna."

@ChiefJusticeHD added:

"Y'all complaining about Uncle Waffles playing pre-mixed songs, why don't you do the same if it's easy instead of being jealous? N. I. Y. A. N. Y. A!"

No Chill: Peeps claim Uncle Waffles only plays Adiwele on her sets

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Uncle Waffle's has had a rollercoaster of a relationship with the peeps in Mzansi.

When she is not being praised for rocking the DJ booth, then she's being torn apart by those who feel she is a one-hit-wonder.

Ever since Uncle Waffles became a household name, peeps have been questioning the reasons for her fame.

The South African reported that there was an internet debate that saw many accrediting the DJ's fame to her looks.

The tweeps were divided by Uncle Waffles trending, @Khalid_Muhamadi even blamed it on pretty privilege.

His words were:

"Is uncle waffles famous for actually being a good DJ or is she famous for being sexy? Pretty privilege does exist; most SA female celebrities are not famous because they are actually good DJs, good actors or presenters they are famous because of their looks many are untalented."

Source: Briefly.co.za