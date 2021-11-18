No Chill: Peeps Claim Uncle Waffles Only Plays ‘Adiwele’ on Her Sets

Uncle Waffle's has been making headlines and topping trends ever since a video of her playing Kabza De Small's Adiwele went viral

The famous female DJ's shows are well sought after and every weekend without fail, she has managed to draw herself in a bevvy of new fans

A little over a month after she shot to fame, seems like her hype may be dying down as peeps wonder how many times she can play the same song

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Uncle Waffle's had a rollercoaster of a relationship with the peeps in Mzansi. When she is not being praised for rocking the DJ booth then she's being torn apart by those who feel she is a one-hit-wonder.

Peeps accuse Uncle Waffles of only playing 'Adiwele'. Image: @unclewaffffles

Source: Instagram

Ever since Uncle Waffles became a household name, peeps have been questioning the reasons for her fame. The South African reported that there was an internet debate that saw many accrediting the DJ's fame to her looks.

The tweeps were divided by Uncle Waffles trending, @Khalid_Muhamadi even blamed it on pretty privilege. His words were:

"Is uncle waffles famous for actually being a good DJ or is she famous for being sexy? Pretty privilege does exist; most SA female celebrities are not famous because they are actually good DJs, good actors or presenters they are famous because of their looks many are untalented."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Seems like Uncle Waffle's fame will forever be a controversial topic in the Twitter streets. The latest problem with the DJ is that peeps feel she always plays the same set, more specifically Kabza De Small's famous hit Adiwele.

Pearl Thusi is an Uncle Waffles mega fan: “Take my money”

Briefly News reported that there's nothing sweeter than a celeb having a fangirl moment over another celeb. Pearl Thusi showed Uncle Waffles some major love on social media, sharing that she absolutely can't get enough of the DJ.

Uncle Waffles took Mzansi by storm when a video of her rocking a DJ set went viral. IOL reports that Waffle's caught so many people's eyes, that she even landed herself a follow from US rapper Drake.

The DJ has since been the talk of the town, having every weekend on her schedule fully booked with gig after gig, so much so that The South African reported that she will be heading overseas soon for her first set of international gigs.

Source: Briefly.co.za