Somizi Mhlongu is going land up in trouble one day for his antics, airport security does not tolerate nonsense

He tried to put himself through a luggage scanner but the stern lady manny the machine would have none of it

Somizi stopped just as his head was about to enter the machine to the relief of the staff member

Somizi Mhlongu is up to his old antics and causing havoc wherever he goes. He shared a video on his Instagram page of himself trying to go through the luggage scanner at the airport.

However, the lady working there was not prepared to take his nonsense and made it clear that he was not allowed to do that.

Somgaga is always clowning around, but not everyone sees the funny side. Photo credit: @Somizi

Just before his head went into the machine, Somizi climbed off the conveyer rolls and the relief was visible in the staff member's body language.

Earlier he'd shared snaps of his boarding pass, the flight number EK764 give us a hint of his destination. The flight was departed South Africa on Saturday and is heading to Dubai.

From there we have no idea where Somgaga is heading on holiday.

Social media users took to the comment section to let Somizi know what they thought of his antics

freddysathekge:

"Only you ACSA security is so strict ."

edwardgabulahfledge:

" Somizi kkkk and awukhuli shem skeem"

wg4bg:

"A walking stand-up comedy show ."

divamama_tt:

"You made my day ."

kayzlynie:

"When you're a regular customer ❤️."

peebonez:

" at least I'm not the only one who wants to go through there."

msizijames:

"Wena you don’t deserve nice things actually ."

chumatshezi6:

"SomSom my 4-year-old son says. Mama is taking an x-ray."

