“Amapiano Has No Age”: Gogo Vibes to ‘Yano Mix at Taxi Rank, Has SA in Stitches

A video of one local gogo jiving to some seriously hip amapiano music has Mzansi laughing

In the clip, the magogo can be seen chilling on the stoep before busting a move to the groovy tunes

Mzansi found the footage positively hilarious and took to the comments section to share their hysterical reactions

A local gogo has SA laughing after getting her groove on to one super popping Amapiano track. It seems the old lady was just chilling at a taxi rank and embraced the musical tastes of the young people nearby.

A local gogo has SA laughing after getting her groove on to one super popping Amapiano track. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the hilarious clip.

"Uncle Snuffs," he cheekily captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emoji's.

Mzansi was really feeling the gogo's vibe and headed to the comments section to share their reactions. It seems her happy dance moves have peeps convinced that the Amapiano movement really has no age- We couldn't agree more!

Check out some of the comments below:

@TheHighlyFavou1

"I'm dead, lmao."

@Skylyes

"HAHA yanos ke lifestyle."

@Problematicsiya

"lol the aim is not to sweat."

"Who's aunty is this?": Gogo's hilarious salute has Mzansi in stitches

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that an awkward grandma has added some much needed comedic relief to a very sombre moment, as she inappropriately salutes during what looks to be a SAPS funeral.

In the short clip, shared by Twitter user @Marvin198530 it appears the old woman is sharing her respects at the burial of a public servant. Many policemen and women are gathered in absolute silence.

That is until magogo makes her way to the podium. Hoping to conform to police procedure, she shares her awkward attempt at a military salute. The silly moment causes a stir of laughter from onlookers, including uniformed members.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media fell in love with the gogo and her failed attempt at a salute. Still in tears of laughter, many felt bad for making fun of their elders.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Dominic27i said:

"Mara you guys, where you not taught not to laugh at elderly people?"

@LesNgobz said:

"Auntie thought everybody else was free styling.."

@BubuDinga said:

"Jonga I don't know how many times I watched this"

@LetsholoLighten said:

"From my military experience, this drill is clumsy from the onset.... Bad execution... What an embarrassment. Koko o zamile"

@tizamodachini said:

"I like the fact that she managed to make everybody smile in such a sad moment . "

Source: Briefly.co.za