Unathi Nkayi Makes TV Return Despite All the Drama Around Her Kaya 959 Exit

Unathi Nkayi has been announced as the co-host of TV show Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois despite all the drama around her exit from Kaya 959

According to reports, Unathi will host some of Mzansi's hard-working A-listers in the upcoming season of the Mzansi Magic show

The Idols SA judge has been trending on social media after she accused Sizwe Dhlomo of verbally abusing her before she was fired by Kaya 959

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Unathi Nkayi is returning to our screens despite all the drama surrounding her exit from Kaya 959. The TV presenter will reportedly host season two of Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois.

Unathi Nkayi has been announced as the co-host of Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge co-hosts the Mzansi Magic show with chef-restaurateur Alessandro Khojane. In the show, Unathi and Alessandro host celebs, couples and families.

Channel 24 reports that celeb couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy, media peers Minnie Dlamini Jones and Melanie Bala, and foodie-friends Maps Maponyane and J'Something will appear as guests in the new season of the show which is set to premiere on 1 December.

Unathi Nkayi has been trending on social media since it emerged that she allegedly tried to get Sizwe Dhlomo fired from Kaya 959. She reportedly accused him of verbally abusing her before the station management showed her the door.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A recording of Unathi and Sizwe's conversation on the day in question reportedly proved that Sizwe did not verbally attack the singer. Many peeps took to Twitter to call out Unathi for making serious accusations against her former colleague.

Sizwe Dhlomo shares his side of the story after Unathi's dismissal from Kaya 959

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his side of the story following Unathi Nkayi's dismissal at Kaya 959. The Idols SA judge was fired recently after she claimed Sizwe was verbally abusive towards her when he was late for his show.

Sizwe took to Twitter to respond to questions from his curious fans following the drama. He shared that him and Unathi got along before the incident. The star said his reputation would have been tainted if he was fired from the radio station. He agreed that verbal abuse is a serious allegation.

ZAlebs reported that Sizwe said him and Unathi got along well before the incident, adding that Unathi played a huge role when he bagged the job at Kaya 959.

Source: Briefly.co.za