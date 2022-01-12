Ntsiki Mazwai has shared that she's divorcing her famous Mazwai family for her own happiness and peace

The opinionated poet, whose sisters are also popular in the music scene, had earlier posted a pic of herself with her seemingly new man

The star suggested that she might change her surname to that of her new boo soon and cut off her fam to protect her mental health

Ntsiki Mazwai is divorcing her famous family. The star took to social media to share that she's cutting off her fam in order to protect her mental health.

Ntsiki Mazwai has divorced her own family for happiness and peace. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

The Mazwais are popular in Mzansi due to their music talents. The poet's sisters are also singers. Ntsiki shared that her decision makes her happy and brings her peace, according to ZAlebs.

Prior to her comment, Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter and posted a snap of herself with her new boo. She captioned her post:

"Life is beautifully unpredictable... Change of surname loading..."

Peeps shared mixed views on Ntsiki's comment section following her posts. @KhomotsoMawasha said:

"Respect to that, no one understands how difficult a decision that is. I had to do the same. I was tired of being the dumping ground for emotions they couldn’t process."

@RealMrumaDrive wrote:

"Imagine Ntsiki Shabalala, it won't hit the same."

@Siya_Dlmz commented:

"It will all end in tears..."

Peeps confuse Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi peeps have hilariously confused Ntsiki Mazwai with her sis, Thandiswa Mazwai. Many tweeps said they thought Ntsiki Mazwai was the same person as Thandiswa.

The opinionated poet took to social media recently to react to people who were roasting her for not being a brand. She asked them to ask their relatives if they know "a Ntsiki Mazwai".

Most of the peeps who reacted to her Twitter post shared hilarious comments. Many of them said they only know singer Thandiswa Mazwai from Bongo Maffin. @Venda_son said:

"Kanti Ntsiki and Thandiswa is not the same person?? Because I know Thandiswa, who is Ntsiki and what does she do?? Udume ngani lo Ntsiki."

