A gorgeous woman made South Africans laugh when she trended for how she chose which party to vote for

In a viral video, the lady plays 'inky pinky ponky' with a list of political parties, including the ANC, EFF and the DA

South Africans guffawed at the hilarious technique and some considered using the method to select a political party at the elections

A woman made people laugh when she played 'inky pinky ponky' to select a political party. Images: @sunnybunny_hunny

Source: TikTok

A woman hilariously gave South Africans a unique way of knowing how to vote for the right political party. The woman played a childhood game, making selecting her party of choice easy.

Woman chooses political party with a game

With the elections drawing near after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced 29 May as the day the nation casts its votes, many people are still confused about which political party they will vote for. TikTokker @sunnybunny_hunny made it easy for people in a hilarious video.

In the clip, she plays 'inky pinky ponky' over a list of political parties, including the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance and others. Throughout the game, she makes hilarious comments, such as expressing relief over scratching out the DA. Eventually, she reaches the end and manipulates the game to choose the EFF. Watch the video here:

Netizens jokingly love the technique

South Africans' sides split, and many jokingly said they would implement this technique when they vote during the elections.

Keznic Motso asked:

"Can I do that at the voting booth?"

Theenlightenedone commented:

"When in doubt, always trust the pinky."

FreeSpirit exclaimed:

"The result was foretold in the ancient inky pinky ponky murals."

Anti-Clever Black exclaimed:

"The universe has spoken."

Philly laughed:

"Corruption."

