Bonang Matheba is reportedly set to replace Thuso Mbedu as L'Oréal's ambassador

This after the media mogul allegedly pitched to the beauty brand, and they considered her proposal

Thuso has not been with L'Oréal for a year, and Mzansi expressed mixed reactions about the alleged switch

Bonang Matheba is said to be in talks with L’Oréal about replacing Thuso Mbedu as the brand's ambassador. Images: bonang_m, thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Our girl Bonang Matheba reportedly couldn't resist a L'Oréal Paris opportunity and seized it by making them an offer they couldn't refuse. This after Thuso Mbedu was revealed as the brand's Sub-Saharan African ambassador, a gig that is reportedly on the line should the beauty brand consider Bonang's pitch.

Bonang Matheba reportedly guns for Thuso Mbedu gig

After bagging a huge collaboration with Steve Madden, one would think Bonang Matheba would take a break from chasing the bag, but that's not the case.

The media mogul is said to have set her sights on forming a closer working relationship with L'Oréal after recently walking their runway for Paris Fashion Week.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to ZiMoja, B and her team reportedly made a big pitch to L'Oréal, and their work is in the pipeline. In 2013, Queen B became an international ambassador for Revlon.

What's more, is that Thuso Mbedu was announced as the brand's ambassador for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, with a source claiming that Bonang might be gunning for Thuso's spot - messy!

Mzansi weighs in on Bonang and Thuso's predicament

Netizens were stunned by the claims that Bonang was replacing Thuso for the L'Oréal deal, while some encouraged B, saying she is the bigger brand:

Moshe_Meso said:

"Replacing a Rand with a Naira."

Sandiso__N wrote:

"Bonang is bigger than her, though."

Hyperloll4 made a soccer reference:

"Literally substituting Messi and Ronaldo!"

werythagain posted:

"A win is a win."

FitMandisa responded:

"Darling made history."

Lethabo4991 congratulated Bonang:

"Good for her. Bonang is more popular than Thuso."

Bonang Matheba faces backlash over Ghana event

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's recent gig in Ghana that left a bad taste in fans' mouths.

Supporters called Bonang out for visiting the country after it began the process of passing an anti-LGBTQ law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News