The Woman King South African actress Thuso Mbedu wrote a sweet birthday message for her co-star Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu took to social media to share photos and videos of her special moments with viola Davis to celebrate the American actresses' special day

Viola Davis and fans reacted to Thuso Mbedu's sweet and thoughtful post, netizens were moved by their heart-warming exchange

South African Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu celebrated Viola Davis's birthday. The two became friends since Thuso Mbedu is set to co-star in The Woman King alongside Viola Davis.

Thuso Mbedu shared a video compilation and pictures from the set of 'The Woman King' in honour of Viola Bavis' friend. Image: Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Viola Davis celebrated her birthday on 11 August, and Thuso Mbedu took the day to gather pictures and videos of herself and Viola Davis. Thuso Mbedu then wrote a lengthy caption for Viola Davis' birthday.

Thuso Mbedu showers Viola Davis with sweet happy birthday wishes

Thuso took to Instagram to share her birthday wishes for Viola Davis. Thuso said Viola is the "dearest and sweetest and fiercest real-life warrior". The Young South African actress said she is also honoured to be considered Viola Davis' friend and wished the American Hollywood icon many more fruitful years.

Thuso shared pictures of Viola Davis working alongside The Woman King crew and cast. Thuso ended the post with a video montage of herself and her time with Viola Davis.

Viola responded to the post by writing:

"Big tears!!Love you Ms. Thuso! "

Netizens soon joined in on wishing Viola a ahppy birthday. Many were moved to by how Thuso got to call the star actress her friend.

@dokotelascrubs commented:

"I literally shed a tear on reading this. This little girl has grown so fast and definitely flying the SA flag so high. Happy Birthday to Viola. Thuso, we are so very proud of you."

@abosh_nayo commented:

"Viola is your friend. Viola Davis. Yhu."

@owasebukhosini_ commented:

"Levels!"

@sjax_rsa1 commented:

"Happy birthday @violadavis forever loving you, may you live many more years on this earth and keep blessing us with blazing action series and movies, sopies. Loving all the way from South Africa(Durban)"

@kensi_emory commented:

"Happy birthday Viola!"

