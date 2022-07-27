A clip of Thuso Mbedu hanging out with Hollywood stuntman and actor Noah Fleder left her South African fans gasping

The Woman King star has been making big moves in the film industry since she relocated to the United States of America a while back

The award-winning actress' fans expressed that they're proud of the work she's putting in since she left Mzansi

Thuso Mbedu is definitely the girl that she thinks she is. The actress has continued to rub shoulders with Hollywood superstars since she relocated to the US.

Thuso Mbedu hung out with Hollywood actor Noah Fleder in the US. Image: @thuso.mbedu, @noah_fleder

Source: Instagram

The Woman King star took to her timeline recently to share a clip of herself hanging out with Hollywood stuntman, Noah Fleder. Noah is also an actor, filmmaker and martial artist.

The video of Thuso Mbedu and Noah Fleder was also shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. The clip left Thuso's fans gasping.

Social media users shared that they are proud of the award-winning actress' moves in the highly-competitive Hollywood industry.

@Queennatasha_O

"She is a legend already. In a few months, I see her having a super hero lead role."

@Aya_B_Baby wrote:

"I feel like she's my sister, and she's making our family proud. I'm so happy for her success."

@Adorn_SoBee commented:

"I feel like she doesn't even know how awesome she is in our eyes."

@niicole_ma said:

"No drama, very unproblematic, big moves. She's the best."

@FcSpecialist_ wrote:

"Thuso is a gone girl. I just love her aura."

@XolaniNgcobo167 added:

"Thuso Mbedu is the girl she thinks she is."

Thuso Mbedu shares official trailer of The Woman King

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi movie lovers can't get enough of the fire trailer of The Woman King. The film stars US actress Viola Davis, English actor John Boyega and Mzansi's very own award-winning star Thuso Mbedu.

Thuso took to the timeline to share the official teaser of the highly-anticipated film based on true life events. She captioned her post:

"No words necessary. I’ll let the trailer speak for itself."

The movie will drop at cinemas on 16 September. Peeps took to Thuso's comment section to let her know how proud they're of her. Some shared that they can't wait to watch the film.

