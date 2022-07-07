Thuso Mbedu has shared the trailer of the highly-anticipated The Woman King movie and the whole of Mzansi is here for it

The award-winning actress posted the trailer late on Wednesday but it was still trending on Thursday afternoon as her fans can't get enough of it

The movie starring Thuso, Viola Davis and John Boyega, among others, is set to be released in cinemas on 16 September

Mzansi movie lovers can't get enough of the fire trailer of The Woman King. The film stars US actress Viola Davis, English actor John Boyega and Mzansi's very own award-winning star Thuso Mbedu.

Thuso Mbedu has shared the trailer for The Woman King starring herself and Viola Davis. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso took to the timeline to share the official teaser of the highly-anticipated film based on true life events. Captioning her Twitter post, the star said:

"No words necessary. I’ll let the trailer speak for itself."

The movie will drop at cinemas on 16 September. Peeps took to Thuso Mbedu's comment section to let her know how proud they're of her. Some shared that they can't wait to watch the film.

@KoalaneMotaung wrote:

"#TheWomanKing trailer gives me goosebumps. Looking forward to this one."

@o6inna said:

"I’m really happy for Thuso Mbedu and how far she’s come. From MTV Shuga to starring in a movie with Viola Davis."

@MapuleTraizer commented:

"Thuso Mbedu is a true definition of your gift will put you in front of kings.. she's very talented a superstar."

@4everSiya wrote:

"Thuso Mbedu fills my heart with joy. I see that Oscar."

@Mandy_Bitt added:

"Yes please! More international movies telling Africa's story. The world must see this continent's beauty and power. These movies tell Africa's story better than those history books I grew up having to read."

The Woman King: Thuso Mbedu to star alongside John Boyega

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu will star alongside popular English actor John Boyega in a new movie. The excited South African actress took to social media to retweet John's post about the film.

Thuso and John will join the likes of Viola Davis as part of the cast of the historical drama titled The Woman King, which is based on true events.

John took to Twitter recently to share the exciting news. He will play the role of King Ghezo in the movie. The thespian shared that he was looking forward and proud to share the set with the likes of Thuso and Viola.

