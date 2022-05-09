Penelope (Penny) Jabulile Mkhwanazi has been named as Isuzu South Africa's Senior Vice President of Revenue Generation Rest of Africa and International Markets

The role is an important one as Mkhwanazi will be in charge of the vehicle maker's revenue generation in the rest of Africa

Mkhwanazi left her role as CEO of Isanti Glass and has over 20 years of experience across various sectors including manufacturing, mining, construction, fast-moving consumer goods, and entrepreneurship

It's an important moment for Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) as the Gqeberha-based company announced Penelope (Penny) Jabulile Mkhwanazi as the Senior Vice President for Revenue Generation Rest of Africa and International Markets.

The South African arm of the Japanese vehicle maker confirmed that Mkhwanazi will be responsible for all revenue generation in markets across the Rest of Africa, including Sales and Aftersales.

Penelope Jabulile Mkhwanazi has been announced in a coveted new position to handle revenue for Isuzu SA. Image: Quickpic

Mkhwanazi has over two decades of work experience in various sectors such as manufacturing, mining, construction, fast-moving consumer goods, and entrepreneurship, according to Quickpic. The new Senior Vice President of revenue joins Isuzu from Isanti Glass where she was the CEO.

Mkhwanazi says:

“I join Isuzu at a very exciting and transformative time where our call to action is that of breakthrough and growth. The rest of Africa markets are our greatest opportunity to fulfil this call to action. I am humbled to be part of this journey and confident that the Isuzu team will relentlessly, and with passion, answer this call to action”.

Mkhwanazi has held senior roles in leadership at Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa, Zambia Barloworld Equipment, and Free State Lesotho.

In terms of her schooling background, Penny obtained a BSc (Biochemistry and Microbiology) qualification from Wits University in 2002 and completed a Management Development Programme from the Cyril Ramaphosa World of Learning in 2003. In 2009 Penny achieved a qualification as PMI Certified Associate in Project Management and an MBA from GIBS in 2011.

President and CEO of Isuzu SA Billy Tom says:

“Her vision for the business and extensive experience across the various sectors make her ideally suited to lead and build the long-term growth and sustainability of IMSAf in African markets.”

