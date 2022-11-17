Sonia Booth has declined all media interviews regarding her estranged hubby Matthew Booth's cheesecake cheating saga

The author took to her timeline and made it clear that she doesn't want to discuss her private life in the media anymore

Social media users accused her of using her Matthew's name to market herself, adding that she now has more followers and sold more books

Sonia Booth is no longer interested in sharing more details about the cheesecake cheating saga. Matthew Booth's wife took to her timeline and made it clear that she's not interested in doing interviews relating to her hubby's cheating ways.

Unprovoked, Sonia aired the former Bafana Bafana player's dirty laundry in public a few days ago. She revealed that her estranged hubby cheated on her with a married woman, Bongani Möller.

Sonia Booth took to Twitter to let Mzansi know that she's now keeping her family drama private. She wrote:

"I've declined all interviews regarding my 7 Nov posts and I will stick to that. I won't comment on/for any publication and broadcasting outlet/ channel."

Some peeps accused her of using the cheesecake saga to market herself while others said she was looking for attention.

@StanleyPhoku said:

"Your content, your discretion Sonia. Don't even give them the Booth Cheesecake recipe."

@DR_CEO_ commented:

"1. You boosted your social media following 2. You sold some books 3. You got almost the entire country to notice you 4. I’m sure you also got more donations into your trust fund. Well done you have a PhD in marketing yourself."

@SeunMoloi258 wrote:

"You are now gonna act like you weren't looking for the attention you are finally getting?"

@King_MM_M said:

"We didn't care or know anything until you published your bedroom matters and we still don't care. All we want right now is to fight unemployment, crime, and this load-shedding. In short, you didn't owe us anything and you still don't owe us anything."

@vincent47111455 wrote:

"You are now playing your cards close to your chest, sester. After you've had us all interested in your story now you shut us out. Was that a sympathy card you were playing? Has it worked well for you so far?"

@demajestic added:

"There was no need for us to know anything in the first place, unnecessary drama but I hope you got what you wanted, I’m just wondering at what cost."

DJ Maphorisa trolls cheesecake cheating saga

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to troll Matthew Booth after his wife, Sonia Booth, opened up about the Bafana Bafana legend's cheating ways.

The former soccer star baked a whole cheesecake for his alleged married side chick Bongani Möller. He apparently took it to her house using Sonia's favourite Tupperware.

Taking to Twitter to lowkey share his two cents on the trending scandal, Phori hilariously said:

"Weather e’ enyaka bones n cake."

Social media users were quick to notice that Madumane was trolling Booth after his wife called him out on both Twitter and Instagram.

