Oskido is having too much fun on TikTok and this time around posted a video of himself mocking the Matthew Booth cheesecake saga

In the video, the music producer impersonates Matthew's fuming wife, Sonia Booth, and hilariously leaves an empty cheesecake container on the floor in Matthew's garage

Social media users laughed out loud at the video as Sonia accused Matthew of baking the cake at night and allegedly took it to his side chick in the morning

Oskido has taken to his timeline to mock the cheesecake saga. The Kalawa Jazmee boss posted a hilarious video on social media.

Oskido mocked Matthew Booth’s cheesecake cheating saga. Image: @oskidoibelieve, @matthewboothza

Oskido shared a clip of himself pretending to be Matthew Booth's fuming wife, Sonia Booth. In the video, he opens the fridge and finds out the cheesecake is gone.

He then takes the empty Tupperware and leaves it on the garage's floor. When she dropped files on Matthew's cheating ways, Sonia revealed that he baked the cheesecake at night and took it to his side chick in the morning.

She then took her Tupperware and left it on Matthew's garage. She even posted a pic of it on the garage's floor. A tweep took to Twitter and re-shared the hilarious video Oskido earlier posted on TikTok. The peep captioned it:

"He’s having the time of his life."

Other peeps took to the comment section and laughed out loud. They all agreed that Oskido is the king of TikTok.

@khanyie_mab commented:

"King ya TikTok. I love him yoh."

@Thokozile_Tee wrote:

"Someone introduced him to wigs and he never looked back."

@Evalicious055 added:

"I didn't expect this one."

@samueldumi said:

"Oskido has too much time on his hands."

@JackSinthumule commented:

"Does this man still run Kalawa and make music? Tik Tok is really occupying all his attention, I’m here for it though."

@RayMillerShezi wrote:

"I love this for him."

@ThembaSindane10 added:

"Grootman is really enjoying himself there by TikTok."

DJ Maphorisa trolls cheesecake cheating saga

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to troll Matthew Booth after his wife, Sonia Booth, opened up about the Bafana Bafana legend's cheating ways.

The former soccer star baked a whole cheesecake for his alleged married side chick Bongani Möller. He apparently sent ot to her house Sonia's favourite Tupperware.

Taking to Twitter to lowkey share his two cents on the trending scandal, Phori hilariously said:

"Weather e’ enyaka bones n cake."

Social media users were quick to notice that Madumane was trolling Booth after his wife called him out on both Twitter and Instagram.

Source: Briefly News