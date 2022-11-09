TikTok star Paballo Kgware poked fun at Matthew Booth in a hilarious clip that left Mzansi in stitches

The clip was inspired by scandalous allegations that involved the famous former Bafana Bafana soccer player

South Africans couldn't contain their laughter and cackled at the situation, with some saying that cheesecake would never be the same for them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok star Paballo Kgware made waves of laughter online when she poked fun at Matthew Booth in a hilarious video.

TikTok star Paballo Kgware joked about Matthew Booth in a clip Mzansi couldn't get enough of. Images: paballokgware/ TikTok

Source: UGC

paballokgware shared the clip with her hundreds of thousands of followers in a TikTok post that went viral and clocked over a million views. The clip mocks the alleged act of the former Bafana Bafana player.

Sonia Booth said that Matthew made a cheesecake late at night and gave the goods to his affair partner in Sonia's Tupperware. This aspect of the infidelity has stuck with South Africans since the bombshell allegations were dropped.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The cheesecake and Tupperware have since become a South African inside joke, with many peeps making slight comments about how they should be careful about their husbands/boyrfriends baking anything late at night.

Peeps had a lot to say about the video, with some saying they would never look at cheesecake the same anymore. See the comments below:

Bohemian Pineapple said:

"I'll never look at cheesecake the same way."

Thoko Mabizela mentioned:

"But Sonia is classic for leaving the Tupperware where he packs the car."

Vee M commented:

"That time it’s my son’s birthday on Thursday, I think I’m gonna sleep in the kitchen tomorrow. Just to make sure "

Audrey posted:

"When you wake up there’s nothing Not even a slice Nka loma oven "

Leeboo shared:

"Whatever you do, don't mess with my Tupperware "

user91326346169490 said:

"Cheesecake getting the worst PR from this."

Den mentioned:

"She said you can take my man but my TUPPERWARE?"

Charlotte commented:

"Next thing you know your mother's Tupperware is missing."

Matthew Booth’s wife Sonia exposes football legend of cheating, shares receipts of explosive scandal

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Booth gave a tell-all about her soccer player husband's affair in early 2022. Matthew Booth was cheating with Bongani Moller.

Sonia opened up about her marriage trouble and why she decided to tell the world what Matthew did. South Africans were upset over Matthew's actions against his wife and 18-year-old son Nate Booth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News