A Cape Town lady explained why she would never date SA men saying that it didn't make sense to do so financially

The three-minute video showed the thought process she had behind her decision and mentioned how she helped men out financially

South African gents weren't too happy when it came to the clip, but many women came to her defence, stating it was just her opinion

A woman from Cape Town got some folks rolled up online by saying that she wouldn't date South African men because it didn't make sense financially.

PFAKX shared the clip that was originally made by yahoo_gyalll on TikTok, which showed her detailing her preference for men who have money, which excluded South African for financial reasons. The Facebook post received a ton of attention from disgruntled SA men.

Finances come first

The lady then went on to state how in the beginning, she would date men, and most of the time, she would be the one who would handle the finances. She then pivoted to how it was like dating men who were financially independent and that she didn't have to reach for any cash.

South Africans were split about what she had to say, with some defending the fact she could have her own opinion, while others criticised her thinking. See the comments below:

DJ Mac Deep said:

"It's her preference, but you know where the danger is!"

Kelello Selepe mentioned:

"Shame man, to go to that length explaining yourself yerrrr... Poverty is dangerous lol "

Yusuf Sadike commented:

"I see alot of broke men in here shame "

Bob Jerry Sishange shared:

"Painful part is that it's our black sisters who are talking like this, you will never see a white or indian ladies with this attitude..."

Lerato Lekubu posted:

"That's what she wants, good for her."

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame asked:

"So now you feel you have made in life? Id rather be the girl that buys herself that car. The girl that pays for her own food in a restaurant."

Chama Nisha said:

"Guys here are so angry as for me I support her I have lived that Life not any more."

Mfundo Mhayise mentioned:

"Speaking English doesn't make you intelligent at all."

